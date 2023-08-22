0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 03:17

Denmark to Green-Light Ukraine’s Use of F-16s Only on Own Territory: Defense Ministry

Story Code : 1077240
Denmark to Green-Light Ukraine’s Use of F-16s Only on Own Territory: Defense Ministry
"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Copenhagen’s defense chief said, according to the Ritzau news agency.
 
"Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes or something else. It is a signal that Ukraine will surely get," the defense minister added, TASS reported.
 
Danish Conservative Party Chairman Soeren Pape Poulsen also underscored that the planes must not operate beyond Ukraine.
 
"It is important that they will be used for self-defense in Ukraine. The idea is so that the planes are not used for an attack on Russia," he stated.
 
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoped that Ukraine will receive more planes from other countries.
 
"We are the first country that made a concrete F-16 donation, and I hope that other countries will follow us," she said.
 
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands regarding the transfer of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Denmark also stated its readiness to hand over 19 F-16 planes, with the first six scheduled to arrive before the end of this year. Denmark’s air force currently has about 30 such planes, which will be decommissioned when the country switches to the more modern F-35. The Dutch air force has 42 such planes.
 
Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced programs for training Ukrainian pilots, with assistance from nine more countries. In July, then-Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that the training will begin in August and will take at least six months to complete.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023