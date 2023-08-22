New Heroic Op in Al-Kahlil: “Israeli” Settler Killed, Another Seriously Injured

Islam Times - In a new heroic operation, an “Israeli” settler was shot dead and another was seriously wounded close to the southern West Bank city of Al-Khalil [Hebron] on Monday morning.

The vehicle was hit by at least 22 rounds, with another three bullet impacts found nearby, according to the Zionist military’s initial investigation.

The “Israeli” army announced it had launched a manhunt for the operation’s perpetrators and closed off a number of roads in the area. The military encircled Al-Khalil and was questioning Palestinians entering and leaving the city.

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance groups praised the operation as a response to “Israel’s” expanding settlement enterprise in the West Bank.

Palestinian operation in “Israel” and the West Bank have left 29 settlers dead and several others seriously wounded since the beginning of the year, including in Monday’s shooting operation.

According to “Israeli” reports, the injured man was listed in serious condition.