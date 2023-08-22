0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 03:24

US: Trump Not to Participate in Republican Presidential Debate

Story Code : 1077243
US: Trump Not to Participate in Republican Presidential Debate
Based on his “successful Presidency,” Trump said on his Truth social network, the public is aware of who he is — “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
 
The announcement comes after months of suggesting he would not participate. Touting high poll numbers compared to his Republican rivals, the former president's popularity among many Americans remains strong despite several indictments against him.
 
“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions all night?” he asked Fox News host Bret Baier in June.
 
Trump has also refused to sign an agreement that he would not continue to run if he loses the Republican nomination, a prerequisite to appear in the debates.
 
The former president leveled attacks against his nearest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is “crashing like an ailing bird.”
 
“No one is entitled to this nomination, including Donald Trump,” he said. “You have to show up and earn it.”
 
The other candidates only garnered single digits in polls conducted by CBS and Reuters/Ipsos.
 
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, another candidate, slammed Trump as a “coward” that lacked “the guts to show up.”
 
Trump responded to the accusations, speaking to Eric Bolling of Newsmax. “It’s not a question of guts,” he said. “It’s a question of intelligence.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023