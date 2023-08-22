US: Trump Not to Participate in Republican Presidential Debate

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump announced that he would not attend the first Republican presidential debate, to be held on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after months of suggesting he would not participate. Touting high poll numbers compared to his Republican rivals, the former president's popularity among many Americans remains strong despite several indictments against him.

“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions all night?” he asked Fox News host Bret Baier in June.

Trump has also refused to sign an agreement that he would not continue to run if he loses the Republican nomination, a prerequisite to appear in the debates.

The former president leveled attacks against his nearest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is “crashing like an ailing bird.”

“No one is entitled to this nomination, including Donald Trump,” he said. “You have to show up and earn it.”

The other candidates only garnered single digits in polls conducted by CBS and Reuters/Ipsos.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, another candidate, slammed Trump as a “coward” that lacked “the guts to show up.”

Trump responded to the accusations, speaking to Eric Bolling of Newsmax. “It’s not a question of guts,” he said. “It’s a question of intelligence.”

Based on his “successful Presidency,” Trump said on his Truth social network, the public is aware of who he is — “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”