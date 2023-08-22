Syrian Army Shoots Down 3 Drones for Terrorists in Countryside of Idlib and Hamah

Islam Times - Units of Syrian armed forces on Monday shot down 3 drones of terrorist organizations in the countryside of Idlib and Hamah.

On August 3, units of the Syrian Army destroyed 2 drones and shot down 3 others belonging to the terrorists in the northern and western countryside of Aleppo.

“After monitoring the movements of the terrorist organizations and their repeated attempts to attack peaceful civilians and their properties, units of Syrian armed forces operating in Idlib and Hamah countryside shot down three drones equipped with explosives that tried to attack the safe surrounding villages and towns”, Ministry of Defense announced on its Facebook page.