0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 04:06

NATO-led War with Russia Has Crushed EU Economy: Serbia

Story Code : 1077252
NATO-led War with Russia Has Crushed EU Economy: Serbia
The former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, on Sunday released a teaser video showing bits of his visit to Budapest where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and a number of his officials, The Messenger reported. 
 
Speaking in a car after the meeting with the Serbian president, Carlson said the conversation revolved around Ukraine and the effects of Russia's special military operation. 
 
Carlson has been critical of US support of Ukraine. He said Vučić argued European economies are suffering due to the Ukrainian conflict.
 
"One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO has crushed the European economy," Carlson said. "The destruction of the Nord Stream [pipeline] by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy and the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far."
 
The former Fox host argued the Ukrainian conflict represents a "massive shift" in economic power in Europe and predicted Russia would be the least affected long-term.
 
"This war is hurting everybody, possibly with the exception long term of Russia, and empowering everybody outside of Europe," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023