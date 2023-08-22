Netanyahu Visits Site of Palestinians Operation in Al-Khalil

Islam Times - Prime Minister of the usupring Zionist Israeli regime Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant visited the scene of a Palestinian shooting operation near the West Bank city of Al-Khalil on Monday.

The Palestinian local media such as Palestine today said that after the successful Al-Khalil (Hebron) shooting, the Zionist regime military raided Beita town located in the south of Nablus and wounded 8 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that one of the 8 Palestinians was shot in the head.

The al-Aqsa Brigades, the armed wing of Fath Movement, took responsibility for the Al-Khalil operation and said in a statement that this anti-Zionist operation led to the death of one Zionist and the wounding of another.

In a statement at the site of the Palestinian shooting operation on Monday, Netanyahu and Gallant blamed Iran for the rise in resistance in the West Bank.