Breaking News :
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Japan To Start Releasing Fukushima Water
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Trump Says He Will Surrender Thursday on Georgia Charges Tied to Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Taliban Detain Iranian Photojournalist
Saudi Arabia Asks for Iran’s Support for FIFA World Cup Bid: MP
Wagner Boss Announces Major Move ‘to Make Russia Greater’
Explosion Reported in Afghanistan's Capital
Netanyahu Visits Site of Palestinians Operation in Al-Khalil
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
22 August 2023
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
Toggle navigation
Home
America
US
Latin America
Asia
Palestine
Quds Day
The Martyr of Quds
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Yemen
Iran
Iraq
Turkey
Bahrain
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Qatar
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
China
Australia
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
Africa
Egypt
Libya
Islam World
Archive
News
Viewpoint
Interview
Cartoon
Gallery
Video
Contact Us
About us
Search
0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 04:14
Explosion Reported in Afghanistan's Capital
Story Code : 1077254
Local Afghan media reported that the blast was caused by a planted bomb but did not provide further details.
Taliban police have not yet commented on the issue.
Share It :
Comment
Send
Send
Latest News
Top hits
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Japan To Start Releasing Fukushima Water
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Trump Says He Will Surrender Thursday on Georgia Charges Tied to Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Taliban Detain Iranian Photojournalist
Saudi Arabia Asks for Iran’s Support for FIFA World Cup Bid: MP
Wagner Boss Announces Major Move ‘to Make Russia Greater’
Explosion Reported in Afghanistan's Capital
Netanyahu Visits Site of Palestinians Operation in Al-Khalil
UK Government Borrowing Costs Hit 15-Year High in Bond Turmoil
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Hackers Target US-South Korea Military Drills, Police Say
US Spy Drone Violates North Korea's Airspace
Chechen Leader Threatens to Deal with Quran Burning Countries
Ukraine Could Lose Everything: Lukashenko
EU Urges Israel to Respect Palestinian Kids’ Right to Education
US Sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
Niger won’t work with Wagner Group
Americans Face More Sticker Shock at Pump as Gas Prices Hit 10-Month High
Featured Stories
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023