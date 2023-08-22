Saudi Arabia Asks for Iran’s Support for FIFA World Cup Bid: MP

Islam Times - A member of the Iranian delegation accompanying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia disclosed that Saudi officials have requested Iran’s support in their bid to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qassemipour further said that the recent visit by Amirabdollahian to Saudi Arabia witnessed highly productive negotiations and agreements between the two nations.

She expressed optimism that the implementation of these agreements would yield "very positive results."

According to Qassemipour, Saudi authorities have extended multiple invitations to President Ebrahim Raisi to visit their country.

She affirmed that the president is personally inclined towards this visit, stating, "Once the negotiations and (memoranda of) understandings between the two sides are implemented, this trip will enter the operational phase, and the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will also visit Saudi Arabia."

"The Saudis announced that they intend to host the World Cup. They asked Iran to help Riyadh and vote in favor of Saudi Arabia in international meetings in this regard." Shiva Qassemipour, an Iranian parliament lawmaker reveled in an interview with IRNA on Monday.