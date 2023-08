Islam Times - Mohammad Hossein Velayati, an Iranian photojournalist working for the Tasnim News Agency, was apprehended by the Taliban in Kabul without explanation.

However, when he returned to the Kabul Airport, the Taliban detained him without explanation.

Attempts to obtain an explanation from the Taliban about Velayati's detention have proved futile.

Given the negative perceptions that Iranians have of the Taliban's treatment of Iranian journalists, it is expected that the group will act quickly to secure the release of the Iranian photojournalist.

He had legally entered Afghanistan's capital city via an aerial border crossing and spent ten days there.