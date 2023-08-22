Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen

Islam Times - British officials have reportedly met with authorities from Yemen’s Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council [PLC] to deploy more troops and reinforcements to the oil-rich province of Shabwah.

The two sides held talks on beefing up the presence of British troops in the eastern parts of Yemen.

It further cited informed sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying that the British ambassador claimed that the deployment of British forces in those regions would help the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and its mercenaries to establish security and stability in Shabwah province.

British special forces have already been deployed to Yemen’s oil-rich eastern Hadhramaut province, the report said.

“The forces are supported by Abu Dhabi, and Emirati forces together with allied militants are responsible for ensuring their security,” it added.

The report cast doubt on the motives behind the increase in British military presence in Yemen’s oil-rich provinces.

“It could either be a blatant attempt to get a share in any future peace agreement or could be part of an agreement with the UAE to support separatist groups,” it said.

The governor of Shabwah currently resides in the UAE.

According to report, the outgoing British Ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim and a number of the embassy staff met via a video link with Shabwah governor, Awad bin al-Wazir al-Awlaki.