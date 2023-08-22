Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat

Islam Times - Russian defense ministry announced that its warplane has destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in the Black Sea as its air defense forces thwarted attempts by four more drones to attack Moscow.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on the type of boat destroyed or the precise location of the incident.

The development comes as Russian military authorities have asserted recently that they have thwarted a series of Ukrainian sea drone raids against its ships in the Black Sea.

According to Moscow’s defense ministry, Russian ships were also targeted by a Ukrainian naval drone attack on Thursday evening.

The Russian Defense Ministry separately announced on Tuesday that the “Kiev regime” further unleashed four drones aiming to strike Moscow on Tuesday, insisting that all of them were intercepted.

“Earlier today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using drones was foiled,” the ministry said in a statement.

It further mentioned that “The two drones, which were detected by air defense facilities on duty and suppressed by electronic warfare systems, crashed over the territory of the Bryansk Region [in west Russia. The other two drones were detected and destroyed by air defenses above the territory of the Moscow Region.”

“No casualties occurred as a result of these foiled terrorist attacks,” the ministry further noted as quoted in a report by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The report also cited Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin as stating in a Telegram post earlier in the day that Russia’s air defense forces had shot down two strike drones approaching Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said.