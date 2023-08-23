0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:00

Mayor: Drone Strikes Moscow's Financial Hub

Story Code : 1077458
Mayor: Drone Strikes Moscow
The Russian Defense Ministry later released a statement, saying that a total of three Ukrainian UAVs were on a mission to conduct “a terrorist attack” on Moscow. It said that two drones were destroyed mid-air, while the third one veered off course due to signal-jamming and crashed into a building in the city's business district.
 
Moscow City, which contains some of Europe's tallest skyscrapers, hosts the offices of several Russian ministries and agencies, as well as high-end apartment blocks. The district has been targeted by Ukrainian drones in the past.
 
Residents reported hearing loud blasts in Moscow City itself and in Khimki, the capital's northwestern suburb. News agency TASS cited emergency services as saying that the damage to the building was minor.
 
A video posted to Telegram shows the drone hitting the multi-story building.

The wreckage of a different UAV was reportedly found in Khimki, where a residential block and a shop were damaged.
 
Ukrainian drones first reached Moscow City on August 1, when a UAV struck one of the office buildings of the 'IQ Quarter' complex. Kiev has stepped up aerial attacks deep inside Russian territory in recent weeks, as its forces have failed to break through Russian defenses on the ground during Ukraine's much-anticipated offensive.
Comment


Featured Stories
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023