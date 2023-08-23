Biden Sparks Outrage by Comparing Hawaiian Blaze That Killed at Least 114 to A Kitchen Fire at His House

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden on Monday made a five-hour long shambolic tour of Hawaii in which he compared the devastating wildfires - which have killed at least 114 people and left 850 missing - to his experience of a small kitchen fire.

The President's motorcade was met with screams of 'F*** you!' as it rolled passed rows of disgruntled residents, many of whom have lost friends, family members and their homes to the inferno.

But bumbling Biden only compounded the anger when he began to speak, delivering a garbled, meandering speech about the loss of his wife and baby daughter in 1972, before comparing a kitchen fire at his Delaware home in 2004 to the flames that razed the city of Lahaina to the ground.

The cherry on top of the President's cake of gaffes came just after his speech, when Biden asked rescue teams whether their boots were reinforced before noting the "hot ground" beneath their feet in a clueless attempt at humour.

It comes as Hawaiian residents and politicians alike unleashed a torrent of criticism over the Biden administration's aid plans that have seen checks of just $700 handed to each affected family.

Biden's visit was always going to be contentious - with some bemoaning his decision not to visit earlier and opt to spend time at the beach. Others wanted him to stay away so resources weren't pulled from search and rescue.

The death toll on Monday rose to 114, with 850 still missing. Among the dead, less than a quarter have been identified.

Biden was criticized before his visit for failing to give the wildfires sufficient attention, and accused of a sluggish response to the crisis.

Last weekend, when asked as he left the beach in Delaware for his response to the fires, Biden replied, "No comment".

He also appeared to forget the name of Maui, repeatedly referring to fires blazing on "the Big Island".

On Thursday, an emotional Ella Sable Tacderan fought back tears as she told CNN of her family's anguish.

"It's really affecting me because where's the president?," she asked, adding, "I mean, aren't we Americans, too? We're part of the United States. Why are we getting put in the back pocket?"

"Why are we being ignored?," she added.

Even Democrats were demanding to know why the federal aid had been slow to arrive, and joined in their Republican colleagues in questioning Biden's delay in arriving in Maui.

Tacderan said the checks of $700 being handed to each affected household were insultingly low.

"My parents received a check for $700, which was a slap in the face," she said.

"Living in Hawaii, everything is so expensive. Groceries can be as much as $700 just for one grocery run. And it's not enough," she added.

She added elderly families in Hawaii are basically "computer illiterate", which may explain why some people are being "turned away" on their applications for FEMA assistance.

Some Hawaiians echoed Tacderan's criticism on Monday, with one holding up a sign that compared assistance to Ukraine and Hawaii.

Ukraine has, per capita, received $1,700 per person, the author calculated, since the war began in February 2022.

Biden and his wife took a helicopter tour of the affected areas before addressing a gathering of local officials, senators and community officials. Biden did not speak to the media present.

The president spoke, as he often does when addressing communities touched by tragedy, of understanding the personal weight of devastating loss and the slow and painful process of recovering.

Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident in 1972. He lost an adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

"When things look the most bleak, that's when we need faith," said Biden, who spent 70 minutes after his remarks speaking with community members.

He told how first responders supported him after Neilia's death, and praised those involved in the Hawaii tragedy.

At another stop, he referenced the 2004 fire at his Wilmington, Delaware home.

"I don't want to compare difficulties but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it's like to lose a home," said Biden.

"Years ago, now 15 years ago, while I was in Washington doing Meet The Press, it was a sunny Sunday and lightning struck at home on a little lake outside our home - not a lake, a pond," he said.

He said the spark went through the wires and into the heating ducts, and into the kitchen.

"To make a long story short, I almost my wife, my 67 Corvette, and my cat," he said, adding, "But all kidding aside - I watched the firefighters, the way they responded."

It is an anecdote that Biden often tells at times of tragedy. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke but were able to keep the flames contained to the kitchen.

"Luckily, we got it pretty early," Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn said at the time, adding, "The fire was under control in 20 minutes."

The wildfire that broke out August 8 in the town of Lahaina is now the deadliest in more than a century, and the fifth-deadliest on record for the US.

"We'll be with you for as long as it takes, I promise you," the president said.

He noted the federal government has already taken action to send hundreds of emergency personnel and thousands of meals and supplies to the historic tourist town ravaged by flames.

Before Biden announced his visit, Republicans compared his lack of a visit to East Palestine, Ohio - where a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals, displacing hundreds of people.

Biden had promised to visit the Ohio town but never did.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans tore into him.

Trump said he was refusing "to help or comment on the tragedy" and called the moment "horrible and unacceptable."

Biden first issued his "no comment" while while staying at the beach near his Delaware home.

Then while breezing by reporters he made a terse comment, saying he was "looking at it".

Back at the White House, a reporter asked Biden at the White House, "Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip?"

"No, not now," Biden said, before staff eventually announced details.

The president has appointed Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts.

It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.

"I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life," Biden said in a statement ahead of the trip.

"I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy," he said, adding, "'And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions."

Senator Brian Schatz said that as of Sunday about 85 percent of the affected area had been searched and nearly 2,000 people remained without power.

At least 10,000 were without telecom connectivity. Water in parts of West Maui is not safe to drink.

While immediate aid such as water, food and blankets has been readily distributed to residents, Schatz said that cellphones, identification and other documents that people would need to help them enroll in longer-term aid programs were burned in the fires, adding more challenges to the application process.

More than 1,000 federal officials remain on the ground in Hawaii to respond to the wildfires, according to the White House. The administration has doled out more than $8 million in aid to affected families.

Schatz, who was with Biden as the president traveled to his home state on Monday, stressed that officials were "still responding to the disaster".

"We are not yet in a recovery phase," he said, adding, "As bad as this looks, it's actually worse."

"What you can't see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can't see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall," he said.

"What you can't see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down," he added.

While vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Biden has been on the phone regularly with officials to get briefed on updates to the wildfire response, the White House said.

Arriving in Hawaii two weeks from the fateful day on which the blaze broke out, the 80-year-old faced a hostile environment from the outset after his "no comment" response to questions this weekend about the wildfires sparked fury, The Daily Mail reported.