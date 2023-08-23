Iran Showcases Indigenous Drone with 24Hrs Flight Endurance

Islam Times - Iran unveiled an advanced domestically-developed drone, dubbed "Mohajer 10", which has an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers and can continuously fly for up to 24 hours.

"Mohajer 10" has a maximum flight duration of 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers. It also has a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters and a maximum cargo weight of 300 kilograms.

The UVA, equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems, can fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and carry different kinds of ammunition and bombs.

During the ceremony, the "Arman-1" guided air-launched bomb was also launched. Also, the strategic "Khorramshahr" and "Haj Qassem" missiles were officially handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces and the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a message marking the day, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani enumerated multiple achievements in the country’s defense sector over the past two years.

According to Ashtiani, Iranian experts have managed to reduce the ballistic missiles’ target miss to less than 35 meters and increase their range to 2,000 kilometers.

In air defense, he added, several systems have been developed in order to deal with low-altitude targets and cruise missiles.

Ashtiani further noted that the experts have designed and manufactured Nasr and Ghadir air-based cruise missiles (with a range of 35 to 200 kilometers) as well as Talaiyeh ground attack missiles with a range of more than 1000 kilometers.

In the field of drones, the defense ministry is seriously pursuing the development of the fifth generation of strategic drones under a “drone leap” program, which also involves the development of artificial intelligence along with support, electronic warfare, and signal collection missions.

Ashtiani also said that in the past two years, the production of solid fuel ballistic missiles, as well as air defense and cruise missiles have jumped by 64, 45, and 100 percent, respectively.

He also reported a 30 percent increase in the development of different types of speedboats.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was put on display in the presence of President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi on Tuesday during a ceremony that marked the Defense Industry Day.