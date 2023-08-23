Islam Times - Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari announced Tehran's readiness to boost collaboration with Moscow in military fields.

In a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army's Ground Forces, General Oleg Salyukov, on Monday, Brig. Gen. Heidari stated his force is ready to enhance military ties with Moscow.

Salyukov, for his part, said Russia regards Iran as one of the key countries in West Asia and a strategic partner of Moscow.

He added that intensive political talks are underway between Tehran and Moscow aimed at improving relations.

The two commanders discussed military cooperation and interaction aimed at the implementation of projects that are supposed to improve the combat readiness of the Iranian and Russian armed forces.

Heidari and Salyukov agreed to continue to promote mutual ties between the ground forces of the two states in various fields.

Since Tehran and Moscow enjoy common interests in economic, military and security affairs as well as friendly relationship pursue common policies on regional and international developments especially when it comes to taking stances in the face of the United States’ unilateral and interventionist strategies.

Iranian officials say Tehran and Moscow, both subjected to tough economic sanctions by the Western countries, are determined to deepen their economic and military cooperation.

Iran and Russia have grown exchane of visits by officials to speed up expansion of relations in recent years.

The top commander landed in Moscow at the head of a military delegation on Sunday to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces.