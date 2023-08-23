0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:33

US Approves Sale of Apache Helicopters to Poland

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the agency said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," it said, adding the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
 
Poland, a NATO member in Central Europe, plans to deploy the helicopters to its 18th Mechanized Division and 1st Air Force Brigade.
 
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak previously said that having Apaches is important because they work well with Abrams tanks, which Warsaw also ordered from the US in recent years.
