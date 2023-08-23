0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:36

Many Children Likely among 850 People still Missing in Maui Wildfires, Governor Says

Story Code : 1077471
Many Children Likely among 850 People still Missing in Maui Wildfires, Governor Says
In an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Green told moderator Margaret Brennan that more than 100 residents were killed in the Lahaina wildfire. Green noted that there is a possibility that many of the children who are missing were at home due to school closures when the fires happened, The Hill reported.
 
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Monday that 850 individuals are still missing, noting that this is a decrease from the 2,000 missing individuals who were initially reported. Bissen also said 27 of the 114 confirmed deceased victims have been identified.
 
“That is possible. And that’s — that’s what we’re sharing here internally, that it’s possible that there will be many children,” Green told Brennan. “This is the largest catastrophe and disaster that’s ever hit Maui, probably that’s ever hit Hawaii outside of wartime events.”
 
Green also said that children who survived the wildfires will be returning to school later in the week, noting there’s already necessities and resources in place to help families get back on their feet.
 
“You have to remember this is a very rural part of Hawaii. And that’s one of the challenges. So schools are far apart,” Green added. “We’ve authorized other means of transportation, you know, vans and things to help families get farther distances to school.”
 
This comes as Maui County officials said a day before that an estimated 2,170 acres of land in Lahaina was burnt, with thousands of structures being damaged or destroyed.
 
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled Monday to Maui to meet with first responders and tour the damaged island, also announcing the appointment of a federal coordinator to oversee long-term recovery efforts in Maui.
Comment


Featured Stories
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023