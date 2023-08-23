0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:37

African Union Suspends Participation of Niger following Coup

Story Code : 1077472
African Union Suspends Participation of Niger following Coup
The AU Peace and Security Council has taken note of West African bloc ECOWAS’ decision to activate a standby force for a possible military intervention and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force, Reuters reported.
 
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it is prepared to send troops into Niger if diplomatic efforts to restore democracy fail.
 
The AU called on all of its member states and the international community to refrain from any action that could legitimize Niger’s junta, and said it strongly rejected interference from any actor or country outside of Africa.
