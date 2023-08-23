0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:39

Syrian Soldier Injured in Israeli Airstrikes near Damascus

Story Code : 1077473
Syrian Soldier Injured in Israeli Airstrikes near Damascus
The attack, which occurred late on Monday, originated from the direction of Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.
 
The projectiles launched during the airstrike caused injuries to a soldier and inflicted material damages, as reported by SANA.
 
Earlier, SANA had reported that Syria's air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" in the Damascus area but provided no further details.
 
The Golan Heights has been under Israeli occupation since 1967 when Israel initiated a significant conflict against regional Arab states, including Syria. Tel Aviv has since used this territory as a launchpad for military actions against Syria.
 
These attacks escalated in 2011 when Syria faced extensive foreign-backed militancy and terrorism. Additionally, the occupied territory has been utilized by the Israeli regime to offer safe passage and medical treatment for anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists escaping from Syrian military counter-terrorism operations.
 
Earlier this month, Israel similarly attacked areas near Damascus, resulting in the deaths of four Syrian soldiers and the injury of several others.
 
Subsequently, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations to condemn Israel's incursions and urged immediate action to compel Israel to halt its aggressive policies.
Comment


Featured Stories
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023