Syrian Soldier Injured in Israeli Airstrikes near Damascus

Islam Times - Israel carried out airstrikes near the Syrian capital of Damascus, resulting in the injury of a Syrian soldier, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The projectiles launched during the airstrike caused injuries to a soldier and inflicted material damages, as reported by SANA.

Earlier, SANA had reported that Syria's air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" in the Damascus area but provided no further details.

The Golan Heights has been under Israeli occupation since 1967 when Israel initiated a significant conflict against regional Arab states, including Syria. Tel Aviv has since used this territory as a launchpad for military actions against Syria.

These attacks escalated in 2011 when Syria faced extensive foreign-backed militancy and terrorism. Additionally, the occupied territory has been utilized by the Israeli regime to offer safe passage and medical treatment for anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists escaping from Syrian military counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier this month, Israel similarly attacked areas near Damascus, resulting in the deaths of four Syrian soldiers and the injury of several others.

Subsequently, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations to condemn Israel's incursions and urged immediate action to compel Israel to halt its aggressive policies.

The attack, which occurred late on Monday, originated from the direction of Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.