Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:44

China Wants Global Security to Be Prioritized: Xi

“We must make efforts to ensure general security. Over the years, the world has been very turbulent, with many countries and regions living through wars and people being displaced,” the address says. “The international community is trying eliminate the root causes of conflicts and find fundamental solutions to ensure lasting peace.”
 
“The facts show that the permanent expansion of military unions, expanding one’s own sphere of influence and shrinking the security space for other countries inevitably lead to problems in the area of security and to a lack of it for all countries in the long run,” Xi noted.
 
According to the Chinese leader, it is possible to achieve global security only being guided by a new security concept based on comprehensive cooperation.
 
The 15th BRICS summit is being held in South Africa from August 22 through 24.
