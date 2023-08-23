0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 03:50

Inter-party Diplomacy Playing Increasingly Significant Role amid Western Actions: Lavrov

Story Code : 1077479
Inter-party Diplomacy Playing Increasingly Significant Role amid Western Actions: Lavrov
“I greet the organizers and participants of the International Congress of Members of the Youth Wings of Political Parties, held within the framework of the “Eurasia Global” International Youth Forum in Orenburg,” reads the text of the greeting as published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. “Today, when the situation in the world has become more complicated due to the destructive stance of Western states, the efforts of those who are able to make a useful contribution to the elaboration of constructive strategies for international development are in great demand. In this context, inter-party diplomacy, including its youth dimension, is playing an increasingly important role.”
 
According to Lavrov, it is encouraging that Russian political structures have established business contacts with numerous foreign parties and are in continuous dialogue with colleagues around the world. “The broad range of the participants in the congress proves it,” he pointed out.
 
Lavrov emphasized that the meeting is taking place ahead of the World Youth Festival to be held in Sochi in 2024. “I expect that many of you will also take part in this major international forum,” he added.
