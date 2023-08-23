Russia’s Su-30 Fighter Destroys Ukraine’s Reconnaissance Boat in Black Sea
Story Code : 1077481
“Tonight, the crew of a Su-30SM of naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said on Telegram.
The specifics of the reconnaissance craft were not detailed.
The ministry’s confirmation comes shortly after the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian officials managed to also successfully thwart two separate drones strikes in the Moscow Region, and near the Crimean Peninsula.