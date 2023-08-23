President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi said that his nation warmly welcomes interaction with all states and any overture for friendship and relationship, but meanwhile warned that Iran's Armed Forces will cut off the hands of those plotting to conduct an act of aggression again Tehran.

He praised the presence of Iran's Armed Forces in the region as an anchor of security and stability, as opposed to the threatening presence of foreign forces, noting the country's defense industries support the Armed Forces in ensuring and promoting the Islamic Republic's security, authority and deterrence.

The chief executive stressed that the country's defense and nuclear industries have made the most progress despite the heaviest sanctions, referring to motivation, diligence and perseverance as the “main factors” of success in attaining such achievements.

The president stated Tehran aims to interact with the entire world countries, adding, “We warmly squeeze the hands of anyone reaching out to us for cooperation and friendship, but our powerful Armed Forces will cut off the hands of those seeking to carry out an act of aggression against Iran.”

Rayeesi also highlighted the necessity of protecting the country’s achievements in the defense industry and confronting the enemy’s acts of “sedition and infiltration” to hinder its progress.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, Iran showcased an advanced domestically-developed drone, dubbed "Mohajer 10", which has an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers and can continuously fly for up to 24 hours.

"Mohajer 10" has a maximum flight duration of 24 hours at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers. It also has a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters and a maximum cargo weight of 300 kilograms.

The UVA, equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems, can fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and carry different kinds of ammunition and bombs.

Iranian officials have warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.

Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

President Rayeesi was speaking in a Tuesday meeting with the senior managers of the Iranian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces on the occasion of the Defense Industry Day.