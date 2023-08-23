0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 08:44

Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible

Story Code : 1077546
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
De-dollarization is “gaining momentum” Putin declared, adding that members of the group of major emerging economies are seeking to reduce their reliance on the greenback in mutual transactions.
 
The Russian leader said the five BRICS members – Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa – are becoming the new world economic leaders, adding that their cumulative share of global GDP has reached 26%.
 
He noted that if measured by purchasing power parity, BRICS has already surpassed the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations – accounting for 31% of the global economy, compared to 30% for the G7, RT reported. 
 
Over the past 10 years, mutual investment between the BRICS member states has increased by six times. Their total investments in the world economy have doubled, while cumulative exports account for 20% of the global total, Putin said.
 
Moscow is focusing on re-orienting its transport and logistics routes towards “reliable foreign partners,” including BRICS members, to ensure an uninterrupted supply of energy and food to the international market.
 
Russia’s primary goals include developing the Northern Sea Route and the ‘North-South’ transport corridor, Putin stated.
 
The first, passing through the Arctic Ocean, along Russia’s northern coastline, will ensure faster goods deliveries between Europe and the Far East. The second will connect Russia’s northern and Baltic ports to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, facilitating cargo movement between Eurasian and African nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023