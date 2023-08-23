Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger

Islam Times - Nearly 500 children have died in Sudan as a result of losing access to life-saving drugs and food in the country, according to Save the Children

The conflict in the country, ongoing since April, has seen around 5,000 people killed and more than four million uprooted, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Medical facilities have been particularly hard hit, with huge numbers forced to close across the country as a result of the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and their erstwhile allies, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

“Seriously ill children are arriving in the arms of desperate mothers and fathers at nutrition centers across the country and our staff have few options on how to treat them. We are seeing children dying from entirely preventable hunger,” said Arif Noor, Save the Children’s country director in Sudan, in a statement.

“The looting of UN warehouses, the burning of the therapeutic food factory, and the lack of funding have put significant strain on supplies of therapeutic nutritional products across the country.”

Earlier this month, dozens of human rights organizations, activists, lawyers, doctors and others issued a statement calling on the UN Security Council to refer the violations committed by the main warring parties to the International Criminal Court.

In the statement, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan condemned atrocities committed by both the SAF and the RSF, which is supported by Arab armed groups in Darfur.

The mission condemned the indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and public facilities by the RSF and allied militias, particularly in the locality of Sirba - 45km north of West Darfur's capital el-Geneina - between 24 and 26 July.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the charity has been forced to close 57 of its nutrition facilities, leaving 31,000 children missing out on treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses.