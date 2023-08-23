House Speacker Warns Biden Impeachment Inquiry Could Come as Soon as Next Month

Islam Times - Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said the House could open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as soon as September when the House returns from recess if the administration continues to deny House committees subpoenaed records, documents, and interviews.

“The whole determination here is how the Bidens handle this,” McCarthy said during the interview, adding, “If they provide us the documents, there wouldn't be a need for an impeachment inquiry. But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with impeachment inquiry when we come back into session."

The House is scheduled to come back into session on September 12.

McCarthy referenced the findings unearthed by the House Oversight Committee about how Biden would be on speaker phone during some of his son’s business meetings, how he met with foreign oligarchs who had paid Hunter Biden on two separate occasions at Cafe Milano in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and how members of his family were paid by Chinese companies.

"Why can't we get the documents to prove that you're not being bribed, that you didn't get foreign money directly in, that you didn't talk to your son?" McCarthy said, adding, "But what we found now is that the things that then Vice President Biden running for president told the American public is not true, and he's now had to change what he said."

The Department of Justice has cited extensively that they cannot provide documents, testimony, or information relating to Hunter Biden’s criminal case because it is an ongoing investigation. Most of what the committees’ investigation has turned out has come from whistleblowers or subpoenas of bank records.

McCarthy also touched on David Weiss, the lead US attorney on the Hunter Biden investigation, being named a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He said they would not allow Weiss to avoid testimony or handing over documents with the claim of “ongoing investigation” or just because he is a special counsel.

"If they use this special counsel to say that they can't provide us the information, then it just shows more politics. And it will not stop us," McCarthy said, adding, "Then we would move to impeachment inquiry, and we would be able to still get the documents that we need as we move forward."

In recent weeks, the requests for documents and testimony have ramped up by the House committees investigating the Biden family. The requests they have made, both in the form of subpoenas and letters, are unlikely to be fulfilled due to the investigation into Hunter Biden.

For example, on Monday, Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed four officials from the IRS and FBI to sit for depositions.

In an interview with Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow on Tuesday, McCarthy said, “If the Biden administration continues to fight to withhold information” that could add clarity to the questions the House committees investigating the Biden family have, then they will move forward with an impeachment inquiry.