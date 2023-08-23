DM: Iran to Send 2-3 Domestically-Developed Satellites into Orbit in Coming Months

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani praised the country’s astonishing progress in the space technology, and said that Tehran plans to launch two or three satellites by the end of the Iranian calendar year (ending in mid-March 2024).

“We are involved in the development and launch of satellites. Under our plan, we will have 2 to 3 satellite launches this year, something we hope to be successful,” he added.

Iran has taken giant strides in the field of science of technology in recent years, despite US sanctions, and is among the world's top 10 states capable of building and launching satellites.

Iran launched its first satellite Omid (Hope) in 2009 and its Rasad (Observation) satellite was sent into orbit in 2011. In 2012, Iran successfully put its third domestically-made satellite, Navid (Good News), into orbit.

In April 2020, the country announced the successful launched of its first military satellite into orbit. In March 2022, it blasted its second military satellite into space. And in August 2022, Iran sent Khayyam, a high-resolution imaging satellite, into orbit.

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has announced that work was underway to prepare several more satellites for launch into the orbit.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has stressed continued efforts to further advance space technology.

“The obtainment of this technology is among the manifestations of national might, which was made possible with the efforts of the Armed Forces - specially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Communications Ministry - and which must continue with greater force,” he noted.

President Rayeesi has underlined that the new achievements in the aerospace industries will be unveiled in the future. He underscored the government’s serious determination to advance space technology.

Ashtiani stated on Tuesday that relevant organizations have been working to manufacture satellites and satellite carriers.