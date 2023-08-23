Islam Times - Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir described Tehran as a very important partner of Kuala Lumpur in West Asia, and emphasized that his country will never recognize the US sanctions against Iran.

Zambry described Tehran as Kuala Lumpur’s “very important partner” in the region and the Muslim world.

He also hailed “positive” meetings with Iranian officials during his trip to Tehran on August 20-23.

The top diplomat further called for the development of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of agriculture, medicine, science and technology.

Raisi, for his part, said that devising a long-term strategic cooperation plan between Iran and Malaysia will “open up new horizons” in bilateral ties.

He also expressed hope that the cooperation plan will lead to enhanced relations and economic exchanges.

On Monday, Zambry and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks about further improvement of Iran-Malaysia ties and some leading regional and international issues.

They further agreed to speed up the extradition of criminals and the exchange of prisoners.

The Iranian minister stated that a session of the Iran-Malaysia joint economic commission would convene in Tehran in the near future and its sub-committees would hold regular sessions to discuss consular, trade, economic and cultural issues and the fight against terrorism.

He noted that diplomatic efforts are underway to organize visits by President Rayeesi to Kuala Lumpur and the Malaysian prime minister to Tehran.

The Rayeesi administration has been pushing to forge closer relations with neighbors, regional and Asian nations, Latin American countries as well as Eastern and African nations as part of a campaign against the US sanctions in place against the country.

Iranian officials say the future of the world will not witness unilateralism, and multilateralism will spread across the globe.

They stress that the future of the world and region will be shaped by regional countries and organizations, as a growing number of states across the globe have rejected unilateralism and coercion. They asked independent states to challenge the US hegemony in the region and around the world, and stressed that domineering behavior is not just special to Democrats or Republicans but in the nature of American policies.

Officials in Iran have underlined that the US has been defeated in the maximum pressure policy against Tehran, underscoring that the policy of isolating Iran has ended up in failure. They say Washington's sanctions and threats have all failed to cease Tehran's progress.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi in Tehran on Tuesday, stressing Malysia will never recognize the cruel sanctions.