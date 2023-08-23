Islam Times - Russian military aircraft conducted strikes against Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Hurras al-Din Takfiri terrorists in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, resulting in the deaths of numerous militants, as reported by Russian media.

"A squadron of Russian warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes given the intelligence obtained, indicating that groups of terrorists are preparing to launch coordinated attacks against Syrian army site," the report stated.

The targets of the strikes included command centers and operations rooms of the Takfiri terrorists located in the western outskirts of Idlib city, south of Ariha town, and multiple areas within the Jabal al-Zawiya region.

The report noted that six command centers, logistical equipment, arms depots, and unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Takfiris were completely destroyed in the operation.

According to initial reports, at least 26 militants were killed, with many others sustaining injuries as a result of these raids.

These developments followed the destruction of an arms depot used by HTS terrorists in the western countryside of Idlib by Russian fighter jets the previous day, during which at least five Takfiri militants lost their lives.

Russia has been providing vital military support to Syrian forces in the ongoing conflicts throughout the strife-ridden nation. This assistance, initiated in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proven effective as Syrian forces continue to regain control over key areas from remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions.

