Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 23:32

Velayati To Resistance Figures: Victory Is Yours

Story Code : 1077669
Velayati felicitated senior resistance officials on the occasion of the regional resistance movement's recent victories.
 
He made the remarks in separate phone calls with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary General of the Palestinian Resistance movement of Islamic Jihad, and Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah.
 
Velayati considered the victories to be a source of pride for the Muslim world and the result of “unity and solidarity” between the Palestinian groups and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
 
“We are very pleased with your recent victories, and hope for these victories to continue,” he told Haniyeh, noting that “Whatever effort the Zionist regime puts into preserving itself is met with defeat, and it [the entity] will eventually be faced with more challenges and frustrations.”
 
He further told the Palestinian official: “Victory is undoubtedly yours.”
 
Speaking to Nakhala, Velayati congratulated the Islamic Jihad on the numerous successful resistance operations of the group's fighters in the occupied West Bank.
 
“The outcome of the unity [between the Palestinian groups and Hezbollah] will be ultimate victory,” he added.
 
Speaking to Sheikh Qassem, the Leader’s advisor similarly congratulated him on the occasion of the resistance's recent victories as well as the recent anniversary of the defeat that was imposed by Hezbollah on the “Israeli” military during Tel Aviv’s 33-Day War of 2006 aggression on Lebanon.
 
Velayati considered Hezbollah to be “the flag-bearer of struggle in Lebanon and the Muslim world.”
 
For their part, the resistance leaders voiced gratitude towards the Islamic Republic for its supportive position towards the region's resistance outfits.
 
“These victories have been realized on the back of unity and alignment with friendly countries and nations, especially Iran,” the Hamas’ official said. “God willing, we will defeat the Zionist regime and what the resistance has done in the West Bank will continue,” Haniyeh added.
 
Nakhala, meanwhile, asserted, “The resistance is making progress and realizing victories every day, and continues down its clear path each day stronger than before.”
 
Sheikh Qassem, for his part, said the instances of support provided by Imam Khamenei and the Islamic Republic’s stances “have undoubtedly had an important role in (realization of) these victories.”
 
“God willing, we will be able to free Al-Quds from this cancerous tumor through steadfastness and resistance,” the Hezbollah official said, referring to the occupying entity.
