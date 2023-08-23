0
Wednesday 23 August 2023 - 23:36

Voting Begins in Zimbabwe’s Presidential, Parliamentary Elections

Story Code : 1077674
Voting Begins in Zimbabwe’s Presidential, Parliamentary Elections
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time [0500GMT] and will close at 7 p.m. local time [1700GMT].
 
The election is viewed as crucial as incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is seeking his second term is vying against main opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] party and other opposition candidates.
 
Zimbabweans are also electing new councilors and members of parliament but the presidential race is the most crucial.
 
This election will also determine the new makeup of the 350-seat parliament and more than 1,900 local council positions.
 
Voting was delayed at most polling stations in the capital Harare as certain voting materials such as indelible ink and council ballot papers were not in place.
 
In townships like Kuwadzana, Glen View, Dzivarasekwa, and Budiriro, long and winding queues of patient voters were seen, with officials making sure that the voting material was going to be delivered.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023