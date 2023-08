Islam Times - The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation issued a statement on Wednesday, indicating that an Israeli enemy gunboat violated the Lebanese territorial waters off Ras al-Naqoura, to a distance of about 500 meters and for an interval of one hour and 25 minutes.

Later on, the army command announced two death and one injury in a military helicopter crash during a training flight in Hammana area.

The statement added that the Army Force is following up on the breach issue in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon.