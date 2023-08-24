0
Thursday 24 August 2023 - 00:07

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 4 Russians, 29 Entities

Story Code : 1077685
Canada Imposes Sanctions on 4 Russians, 29 Entities
When making the announcement at the Ukraine-organized Crimea Platform summit on Wednesday, he did not name the people or the entities to be sanctioned. More details are expected to follow, TASS reported.
 
Ukraine and Western countries have refused to recognize the results of the 2014 referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia, which was held in accordance with international norms, and have launched a campaign to discredit it internationally.
 
In addition to imposing sanctions against Russia, companies doing business with Crimea and individuals visiting it, they organized an annual Crimea Platform conference to "coordinate international efforts aimed at returning Crimea to Ukraine."
 
The first forum was held from August 23, 2021 in Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the Ukrainian-initiated meeting a coven where the West would continue to nurture the neo-Nazi and racist sentiments of the current Ukrainian government.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023