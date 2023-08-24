Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member

Islam Times - Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, confirmed Iran’s official full membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies.

He also congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the proud Iranian nation on the achievement.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS member states agreed to admit Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia as full members.

Iranian President Raisi arrived in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, earlier on Thursday morning to attend the summit of the BRICS countries.

Iran was among dozens of countries that sought membership in BRICS and had submitted a formal application to join the body.

“BRICS has managed to bring together independent countries with the common goal of (bolstering) economic cooperation and countering unilateralism,” Raisi said before his departure on Wednesday evening.

The group was formed by and initially consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which collectively represent around 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The Islamic Republic of Iran became a member of BRICS. The full membership in the group of world’s emerging economies is a history-making development and a strategic achievement for the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.