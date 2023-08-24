Terrorist Team Busted in SE Iran

Islam Times - A terrorist team affiliated to the so-called Jaish al-Adl terror group was smashed by police forces in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

He said the team, affiliated to the so-called Jaish al-Adl terror group, sought to carry out terrorist activities and acts of sabotage in the city and across the province.

The team was busted and its three members were captured by the police forces in a complex operation, the commander added.

General Jalilian said the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran must realize that the security of the society is a red line for the police and anyone seeking to undermine it will face a decsisive response from the police.

Located in the southeast of Iran, Sistan and Balouchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.

General Doustali Jalilian, the commander of the province’s police, said that following an intelligence and surveillance operation, his forces in the city of Iranshahr identified a team of terrorists in the city.