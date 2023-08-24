0
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US

“Minister Gallant will hold a security briefing for the ambassadors of the member states of the UN Security Council, and will visit the procurement delegation of the Ministry of ‘Defense’ in New York,” the “Israeli” ministry said.
 
The visit comes amid tense security situation inside the Zionist entity.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant met on Tuesday with US Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark A. Milley, at the War Ministry in Tel Aviv. The meeting underscored the alliance between the United States and “Israel”, with a focus on security collaboration.
