Islam Times - The results of the BRICS Summit in South Africa have been stellar and US attempts to weaponize "isolation" via sanctions have been vanquished once and for all, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The BRICS summit, taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24, is the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years.

Its guests include the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.

BRICS is made up of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa. The heads of state of the group held their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday, agreeing on mechanisms for considering new members and calling for the use of local currencies to facilitate trade.

"The results are brilliant. The weaponization of 'isolation' by the Americans has been vanquished forever," she wrote on her Telegram channel about the results of the 15th BRICS summit.