Islam Times - A Palestinian resistance fighter was martyred in the wake of an explosion in Gaza Strip, Palestinian news sources reported on Thursday.

Eyad Albazm, a spokesman for the Palestinian Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip, said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Following the explosion that occurred inside one of the Palestinian resistance bases in Deir al-Balah city in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian was martyred and another was wounded.