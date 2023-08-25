Saudi FM Meets with Iranian President in Johannesburg

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of BRICS+ Summit, which is being held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In addition to participating and delivering a lecture in the BRICS+ Summit, Raisi will hold talks with a number of leaders of the participating countries.

BRICS member states on Thursday agreed on the full membership of Iran and a number of other countries in the group.

The membership of Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Argentina will be officially recognized as of January 2024.

Earlier, Raisi met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Summit.

Invited by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in the 15th meeting of BRICS leaders, Raisi arrived in Pretoria on Thursday morning.