0
Friday 25 August 2023 - 05:59

US Embroiled in Ukraine Conflict, but Biden Unable to Stop It

Story Code : 1077904
US Embroiled in Ukraine Conflict, but Biden Unable to Stop It
"He [Biden] is supposed to be getting us out of that horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine. You could do that. You could do that very easily," he said in an interview to journalist Tucker Carlson, published on the X social network (previously known as Twitter).
 
"I believe you could do that, [but] I don't believe he [Biden] could do it because he's just incompetent," Trump added.
 
In his opinion, the Ukrainian conflict "should end immediately <…> because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed."
 
"Can you imagine you're in our apartment house and rockets are going into that building and blowing it up?" TASS quoted Trump as saying and adding that it does not matter "whether they're Russian or Ukrainian."
 
The former president added that if he had won the 2020 presidential election, the Ukrainian conflict would have never broken out.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023