Friday 25 August 2023 - 06:01

Germany Sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine in New Weapons Package

Germany has delivered missiles for the Patriot air defense system as part of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the German Federal Government stated.
 
Germany also sent eight new drone detection systems, as well as 40 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones.
 
Part of the package, which includes 31 million rounds of small arms ammunition and 90 drone detection systems, is currently in the planning phase.
 
For security reasons, the details of the delivery are only revealed by Berlin after the weaponry is handed over to Ukraine.
 
The funding for the German government security capacity building program for Ukraine amounts to €5.4 billion ($5.85 billion) for 2023, up from €2 billion ($2.17 billion) in 2022.
 
The funds are primarily earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine, but some will be used to replenish the supply of weaponry and equipment Germany has sent from its own stocks. 
