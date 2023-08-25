0
Friday 25 August 2023 - 06:10

Ansarullah Warns over Ending Ceasefire in Yemen

Story Code : 1077912
Ansarullah Warns over Ending Ceasefire in Yemen
Abdul Malik al-Ajri, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah negotiating team, warned that the conditions in the region are complicated and if the aggressor countries bring the issue of the rights of Yemeni employees to a standstill, the situation against them will be aggravated.
 
Paying the salaries of Yemeni employees has been one of Ansarullah's preconditions for resuming the ceasefire and stopping the conflicts in Yemen, according to the terms announced by the government of Sana'a.
 
“The issue of salaries has become a serious threat to the fragile ceasefire in Yemen,” Al-Ajri said in his post on X. “This is what the international community and the United Nations must realize.”
 
If the coalition brought matters to a dead end, things would take an escalatory path, he went on to say, indicating that the situation is now in a critical area.
 
Earlier, Mehdi Al-Mashat, head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, announced that Sana'a is against Riyadh's proposal to pay the salaries of Yemeni government employees in exchange for the transfer of Yemeni oil and gas revenues to the National Bank of Saudi Arabia.
 
With the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has carried out a military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023