“Israel’s” Chaos: Police Clash with Protesters at Ben-Gvir’s Home

Islam Times - Hundreds of “Israeli” protesters rallied at the so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s home on Friday morning, some of them clashing with the Zionist police.

Only about 30 police officers were present at the beginning of the rally.

The protester organizers said that they were attacked by police.

The protest organizers sought to demonstrate against the so-called “judicial reform”, which they said was being promoted by politicians like Ben-Gvir and Simcha Rothman to serve the right-wing settlers.

“Let all the leaders of the coup know: we are moving the fight to their court. Gone are the times when you could promote a revolution from your home in settlements and outposts and know that no one would come oppose it,” said the protest organizers.

“Today, we came to Ben-Gvir to draw a line. We will not let you turn ‘Israel’ into a leprous and messianic apartheid ‘state’.”

According to reports, there were about 300 protesters that had been bussed in by organizers.