Friday 25 August 2023 - 10:38

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said in a statement on Thursday that the plan was part of the systematic land confiscation policy adopted by the fascist Israeli administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
According to a plan dubbed “a million for Samaria” that was put forward on Wednesday, occupation authorities’ eye to have one million settlers in the West Bank region of Samaria by 2050.
 
Taha further viewed that the only way to confront “Israel’s” plans was through resistance, and that such schemes were bound to fail.
 
Taha also called on the international community to act and stop “Israel’s” settlement expansion while also urging the Palestinian people to confront the Israeli settlement expansion plans through all available means.
 
More than 700,000 Zionist settlers live in over 280 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank and Al-Quds.
 
 
