Most in New Poll Say Trump Should Be Tried Before Election

Islam Times - A majority of Americans in a new poll said former President Donald Trump should be tried before the 2024 election on federal charges over his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

Some 59 percent also said the election subversion case should be tried before the Republican primaries starting in early 2024, while 57 percent said the same of the charges over Trump’s handling and retention of classified materials.

Republicans are much less likely to support trying the former president ahead of next year’s elections than Democrats and Independents, pollsters found.

About a third of Republican respondents in the poll — 33 percent — said the 2020 election interference case should go to trial before the general election, while just under half — 46 percent — said Trump should be tried in the classified documents case ahead of the election.

The former president has been indicted four times this year. In addition to the two federal cases, Trump is facing charges in Manhattan over an alleged 2016 hush money payment and in Fulton County over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump became the first US president to have his mugshot taken on Thursday evening when he was booked in the Georgia election interference case. The other three indictments did not require the former president to take a mugshot.

The new POLITICO Magazine-Ipsos poll was conducted August 18-21 with 1,032 US residents and had a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

