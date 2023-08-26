Israeli Troops Attack Palestinian Worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Israeli troops launched an assault on Palestinian worshipers who had gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, resulting in injuries to at least eight people.

According to Quds news, the first target of the Israeli attack was reported to be an elderly Palestinian. Israeli occupation police stated that three of their members were injured during clashes with Palestinians in the area.

In recent months, the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been a frequent site of Israeli assaults, coinciding with an escalation of the Israeli regime's crackdown on Palestinians. The mosque has witnessed illegal settler incursions under police protection, often encouraged by Tel Aviv-backed temple groups aiming to replace the mosque with a Jewish temple.

Palestinian worshipers at the mosque endure daily violence and harassment from Israeli forces and settlers, resulting in numerous injuries, arrests, and fatalities.

Palestinians view these Israeli attacks as part of a broader effort to Judaize and annex the entire West Bank, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is situated, while erasing its Arab and Islamic heritage.

The attack involved the use of stun grenades and rubber bullets against the worshipers at Bab al-Asbat, also known as Lions' Gate, one of the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.