Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed on Friday Japan's decision to start releasing contaminated water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea, calling it "extremely selfish and irresponsible."

Wang emphasized that Japan should change its course to prevent Fukushima's water from becoming a source of shame for the country. He also asserted that China and other nations possess the "right and responsibility to take legitimate legal and reasonable measures" to safeguard the environment and the well-being of their populations.

China said that the international community should take note of Japan's release of nuclear-contaminated water into the shared ocean and urge it to reconsider this action, which is seen as unjustified and irresponsible, according to Xinhua.

Japan initiated the release of Fukushima's nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on Thursday, despite widespread criticism and opposition from the global community. Wang noted that the impact extends beyond Japan's borders, making it an international concern rather than a private matter.

The Fukushima nuclear accident ranks among the world's most severe nuclear disasters, resulting in water contaminated with over 60 radioactive elements, or radionuclides, a challenge distinct from typical nuclear power plant operations. Effective treatment methods for this array of nuclides do not currently exist, raising concerns about potential consequences for marine ecology and human health as certain long-lived variants disperse through ocean currents.

Japan's Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), a crucial facility for treating nuclear-contaminated water, has faced frequent malfunctions since its trial operation began in March 2013. Addressing the efficacy and reliability of ALPS as it ages is a global concern.

The volume and complexity of nuclear-contaminated wastewater at the Fukushima plant, along with the unprecedented duration of disposal, have raised doubts about the credibility and scientific assessment behind Japan's 30-year release plan. Proceeding with the plan unilaterally, without engaging with concerned parties, sets a concerning precedent in a time of numerous challenges and threats to the planet's oceans.

Japan has rationalized its release plan based on the safety assessment conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but this assessment faces limitations and allegations of bias. The IAEA cannot definitively establish that ocean discharge is the sole and optimal solution for treating nuclear-contaminated water.

China has called on Japan to consider the concerns of the international community, implement the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water in a scientific, secure, and transparent manner, and accept stringent international oversight. China insists that the release of nuclear-contaminated water should only continue with the establishment of a transparent monitoring system.

By releasing this water into the ocean, Japan is spreading risks globally and leaving a potential problem for future generations to address.

China has expressed strong disapproval of Japan's decision to commence the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea.