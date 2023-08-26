0
Saturday 26 August 2023 - 03:34

Lavrov: Moscow Open to Talks with West, Not Threats

At a press conference following the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Lavrov was asked what needs to happen for Western countries to change their policies and move away from confrontation.
 
“We see no glimmers of common sense” when talking to Western diplomats, Lavrov replied, adding that their approach amounts to “you must, you need to.”
 
The Russian foreign minister further stated: “We are always open to discussions, but we are not going to answer calls for discussions which involve boorish ultimatums, extortion, and threats against us.”
 
He argued that the West has abandoned meaningful negotiations in favor of belligerent attitudes.
 
The minister accused Western countries, including many in the EU, of acting as “obedient agents of Washington” on the world stage, to the detriment of their own citizens and economies.
 
Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s desire to attend the BRICS Summit, while also arming Ukraine and offering himself as a mediator in the conflict, Lavrov called it empty posturing.
 
“I presume that if someone wants to contribute to the search for a settlement, this is done not through a microphone, but through the appropriate channels. Everyone knows this,” he said.
 
 
