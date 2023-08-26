Israeli Occupation Army Rejects Calls to Increase West Bank Roadblocks

Islam Times - Israeli occupation army rejected calls to increase number of roadblocks across the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

The paper said that the occupation army is resolved not to redeploy forces in more checkpoints across the West Bank over concerns that such move could contribute to rise in Palestinian operations against Israeli occupation points.

As members of coalition call for restrictions on the movement of Palestinians, the Israeli army won’t reconsider the traffic plan on roads linking the West Bank with the occupied territories, the daily reported, saying that such move is not “on the table at the present time.”

The occupation army attributed this estimation to concerns that such measures could have negative repercussions, “prompting the Palestinians to wage more attacks as retaliation for restricting their movement,” according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

