0
Saturday 26 August 2023 - 03:54

US Will Not "Walk Away" from West Asian, Milley Claims

Story Code : 1078083
US Will Not "Walk Away" from West Asian, Milley Claims
During an interview with Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the region is "very important and very significant to the United States for a lot of reasons.”
 
Asked whether the US is considering increasing the number of troops in the region, Milley said it rises and falls depending on "the threat at the moment in time.”
 
Claiming that the US presence in the region is aimed at defeating ISIL terrorists he said, "The ideology is not yet dead, and there are some ISIL terrorists that are still roaming the deserts of Syria and somewhat into Iraq, so that presents a threat.”
 
Justifying the occupying presence of Americans in the region, he claimed that US troops would remain in both countries to work for the group’s enduring defeat.
 
"There are still fighters in small groups in and around Syria and around Iraq and if we were to somehow suddenly withdraw, those forces could reconstruct themselves. So the situation is much, much better than it was. But it still requires a level of commitment. So we've got some modest amount of forces in Syria and we've got forces in Iraq," he added.
 
His remarks come as the decades-long presence of the Americans in the West Asian region has brought nothing but insecurity and instability in the region.
 
Asked if the US will leave Syria when the terrorist group is wiped out, Milley claimed the decision will fall on President Joe Biden and the US government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
25 August 2023
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
Russia Downs 42 Drones over Crimea
25 August 2023
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
“Israel’s” War Minister Heads to US
24 August 2023
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
US Approves New Sale of Military Equipment to Taiwan
24 August 2023
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
Iran Officially Joins BRICS as Full Member
24 August 2023
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
President: Iran to Cut Hands of Aggressors
23 August 2023
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
Sudan: Almost 500 Children Died from Hunger
23 August 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
Putin: De-Dollarization Is Irreversible
23 August 2023
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
Japan, South Korea Criticize North Korea Satellite Launch Plan
22 August 2023
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
Russia Intercepts more Drones, Crushes Ukraine Spy Boat
22 August 2023
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
Report: UK To Deploy More Troops in Eastern Yemen
22 August 2023
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
21 August 2023